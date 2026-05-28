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    Kazakhstan expands efforts to reintroduce Amur tigers

    15:55, 28 May 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev spoke about the work being carried out on the reintroduction of Amur tigers since 2016, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan expands efforts to reintroduce Amur tigers
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform News Agency

    To help restore the tiger population, Kazakhstan established the Ile-Balkhash Nature Reserve protected area in 2018.

    Since the creation of the reserve, efforts have focused on restoring feeding habitats, expanding the food base, and providing scientific support for the reintroduction program.

    “To strengthen the food supply, we released 119 kulans into the region, including directly into the reserve. Local populations of wild animals such as wild boars and roe deer have also begun reproducing actively. The reserve’s protected status means access to the area is either prohibited or strictly limited. Today, the available food base allows tigers to live there comfortably,” Nyssanbayev told reporters on the sidelines of the Palace of Independence.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Amur tiger pair, Bentley and Yarga, gave birth to three cubs.

    Ecology Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Animals Nature Amur tigers Environment Green economy
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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