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    Kazakhstan evacuates over 10,000 citizens from Middle East

    14:36, 14 March 2026

    A total of 10,275 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been returned to the country, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakhstan evacuates over 10,000 citizens from Middle East
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    Kazakh citizens were evacuated through multiple routes, including both land and air transport.

    Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in the region coordinated with host-country authorities, remained in constant contact with compatriots and provided the necessary assistance to citizens.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to state bodies and international partners for their support in ensuring the safe return of Kazakh citizens to their homeland.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Sa’ar.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also urged Kazakhstanis to avoid all travel to the Middle East.

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Middle East Armed conflicts Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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