Kazakhstanis urged to avoid all travel to Middle East

This applies to countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon, according to the Ministry. Kazakhstani nationals in these countries are being urged to exercise extreme caution.

Citizens are advised to avoid travels to potentially dangerous areas, follow local authorities’ instructions, as well as immediately take shelter or seek cover in the wake of missile threat. They are also urged to keep in contact with Kazakhstan’s foreign missions, tour operators, and air carriers, said Zhetybayev.

Despite this, according to the ministry, some are still planning trips to the countries of the region.

It added, to date, there have been no reports of deaths and injuries among Kazakhstani nationals.

As part of Kazakhstan’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from a number of the region’s countries, 78 citizens are expected to be returned from Israel, around 350 from Qatar, and nearly 500 from Saudi Arabia in the coming days. The ministry highlighted the data is subject to change.

Additionally, 66 Kazakhstani nationals have been brought back from Iran overland via Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkmenistan borders.

The ministry said Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions continue coordination efforts on the ground as well as maintain constant communication with its nationals abroad. Citizens are urged to follow official updates from the foreign ministry and foreign missions in the aforementioned countries.

The ministry highlighted safe return of citizens is among priorities of the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closed 11 polling stations in 10 countries, Ambassador-at-Large Yerlan Alimbayev announced it at a meeting of the Central Referendum Commission.