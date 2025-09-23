Kazakhstan, EU to deepen partnership, says President Tokayev

Welcoming President of the European Council António Costa, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to further strengthening its partnership with the EU, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the C5+ dialogue.

During the conversation, the sides noted the high momentum of the political dialogue, which is helping advance trade, economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agendas.

Following the talks, the two sides agreed to maintain contact to expand mutually beneficial interregional cooperation.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.