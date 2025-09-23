EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    05:03, 23 September 2025

    On the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The sides discussed the issues of bilateral economic and humanitarian cooperation.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared his view on the situation in Ukraine.

    The President of Kazakhstan said that in this extremely difficult situation, diplomatic efforts must continue in order to find ways to end the conflict. 

    Earlier, the Head of State had talks with the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović.

    Kazakhstan and Ukraine Politics Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
