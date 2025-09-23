Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
05:03, 23 September 2025
On the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the issues of bilateral economic and humanitarian cooperation.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared his view on the situation in Ukraine.
The President of Kazakhstan said that in this extremely difficult situation, diplomatic efforts must continue in order to find ways to end the conflict.
