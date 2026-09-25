Kazakhstan, EU reaffirm commitment to expanding trade and economic cooperation

The officials discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, opportunities to expand trade and economic ties, and promising areas for cooperation. Particular attention was given to implementing agreements reached following the visit of Kazakhstan’s head of state to Brussels earlier this year.

The sides also exchanged views on advancing joint projects in transport and logistics, energy, digitalization and investment.

The meeting highlighted the significant potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as opportunities for closer cooperation under the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Timor-Leste established diplomatic relations.