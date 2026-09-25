 SEPTEMBER 25 - NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING IN KAZAKHSTAN
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    Kazakhstan, EU reaffirm commitment to expanding trade and economic cooperation

    13:45, 25 September 2026

    A meeting between Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakhstan, EU reaffirm commitment to expanding trade and economic cooperation
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    The officials discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, opportunities to expand trade and economic ties, and promising areas for cooperation. Particular attention was given to implementing agreements reached following the visit of Kazakhstan’s head of state to Brussels earlier this year.

    The sides also exchanged views on advancing joint projects in transport and logistics, energy, digitalization and investment.

    The meeting highlighted the significant potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as opportunities for closer cooperation under the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Timor-Leste established diplomatic relations. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Europe EU Diplomacy Transport Energy Investments TITR
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