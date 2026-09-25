Kazakhstan and Timor-Leste establish diplomatic relations

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral ties.

Following the talks, the two ministers signed a Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, formally paving the way for closer cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions focused on opportunities to expand political dialogue and cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade and the economy, education, culture, tourism and agriculture.

The Kazakhstani side also congratulated Timor-Leste on its accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as its 11th member. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to develop cooperation with Timor-Leste both bilaterally and through engagement with ASEAN.

The ministers also discussed cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral organizations, with particular attention to issues including sustainable development and climate change.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular diplomatic contacts and working to further expand relations between Kazakhstan and Timor-Leste.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh Foreign Minister Tileuberdi joined the working meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers.