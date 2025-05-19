Kazakhstan enhances status of a responsible partner in global nuclear agenda

The event brought together experts from Kazakhstan and foreign countries shaping global standards of nuclear security.

Deputy chairman of Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Energy Agency Asset Makhambetov and the chief of the IAEA Group of Experts, Lee Hen, welcomed the participants.

Taking the floor, they highlighted the importance of a comprehensive approach to safety issues and expressed support to Kazakhstan’s efforts in the development of a modern nuclear infrastructure.

“We attach utmost importance to the issues of nuclear security, protection and transparency. Kazakhstan firmly adheres to the IAEA standards and best international practices,” Asset Makhambetov said.

The event is organized by the LLP Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants with the support of the Nuclear Energy Agency.

The program of the seminar includes lectures, practical sessions and discussions of the assessment of natural and man-made risks, legislative requirements as well as effective communication with the public.

Organizers say the event became a part of Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards ensuring safe and sustainable development of nuclear energy, including through close cooperation with the international organizations.

Earlier it was reported that in March 2025, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree establishing Nuclear Energy Agency.

