Tokayev signs decree establishing Nuclear Energy Agency

The decree signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes the Nuclear Energy Agency a state body directly subordinated and accountable to the President of Kazakhstan, assuming the functions and powers of the Energy Ministry in the subsoil use area, especially uranium mining, use of nuclear energy, ensuring radiological protection of people, creation and operation of a Semipalatinsk Nuclear Safety Zone.

The Kazakh Presidential Administration Office is set to submit for consideration the draft regulations and organizational regulations for the Agency, reads the decree.

Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on the NPP project on October 6 last year. The majority of voters, totaling 71.12% (5,561,937 people), supported the construction, while 26.13% (2,045,271 people) opposed it. Voter turnout reached 63.66%, with a total of 7,820,204 participants.