Kazakhstan enhances civil society role to boost regional security

The forum focused on strengthening societal resilience, developing partnerships between the state and civil society, and exchanging international experience in preventing radicalization and countering extremism.

Stanislav Vassilenko, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, highlighted the strategic importance of public diplomacy as an instrument for enhancing regional stability and trust. He emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently pursues a peace-oriented foreign policy and promotes a “society diplomacy” model in which civil institutions become active actors of security.

During the conference, Amanzhol Urazbayev, chairman of Counterterrorism Committee NGO and head of the Consortium of Non-Governmental Organizations of Kazakhstan, presented the outcomes of the Peace Through Partnership project. He noted that the established Consortium has become a model of civic security architecture, where the state, society, and experts function as an integrated system of early response and prevention.

As part of the event, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Consortium of NGOs of Kazakhstan and the British Foundation Connect Futures, marking a new stage of collaboration in research, education, and counter-radicalization efforts.

The conference reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s leading role as a center of regional dialogue and peace diplomacy. The Peace Through Partnership project has become an effective example of cooperation between the state and civil society in promoting peace, trust, and resilience.

