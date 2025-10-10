CIS member states adopt counter-terrorism and extremism cooperation program

The program eyes bettering cooperation among nations, statutory authorities and industry-specific cooperation agencies of the CIS. It provides for the development of the international legal framework and stronger cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism, preparation and implementation of joint activities aimed at preventing, detecting, and investing terrorist and extremist crimes, information-analytical and scientific-methodological support for the activities of the CIS member states in this area, as well as development of the human resource potential of competent authorities.

In a bid to strengthen information support, plans include developing the specialized database of the Anti-Terrorism Center and expanding the exchange of analytical materials. Scientific research and organizational activities addressing pressing issues of combating terrorism and extremism will continue, along with the initiation of a comprehensive program for education and personnel development.

As reported previously, Sergey Lebedev has been reappointed as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Secretary General to a new three-year term.