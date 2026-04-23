Kazakhstan, EDF discuss cooperation expansion issues

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and EDF – one of the global leaders in low-carbon and nuclear energy.

The President noted broader opportunities for joint work and emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to strengthening cooperation with the French company.

Photo credit: Akorda

For his part, Bernard Fontana expressed his intention to further strengthen relations in the field of sustainable energy and modern energy infrastructure.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness for open and mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners, including EDF, based on the principles of transparency and parity.

The parties also discussed uranium supply issues.

As reported before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with Pere Joan Pons, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.