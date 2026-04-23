President Tokayev outlines Kazakhstan's political reforms to OSCE PA chief

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to developing the partnership with the OSCE and its Parliamentary Assembly.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's consistent support for the environmental agenda and Astana's efforts to advance sustainable development.

The Head of State noted that he attaches particular importance to parliamentary diplomacy as an effective tool for strengthening dialogue, trust, and mutual understanding between nations.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President briefed his interlocutor on the large-scale political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan.

According to him, the updated Constitution aims to ensure the state's institutional stability, improve the effectiveness of the governance system, and strengthen mechanisms for protecting human rights.

In turn, Pere Joan Pons highlighted the relevance of the issues raised at the Regional Ecological Summit.

He emphasized that he witnessed firsthand the cohesion among Central Asian countries in advancing the regional agenda and the common initiatives.

Concluding the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to further deepen cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and expressed confidence in continued productive interaction.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Kazakh President held a meeting with heads of international conventions.



