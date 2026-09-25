 SEPTEMBER 25 - NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING IN KAZAKHSTAN
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    Kazakhstan earns bronze in women’s kayak four final at Asian Games

    09:43, 25 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s women’s national team has won a bronze medal in canoe sprint at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan earns bronze in women’s kayak four final at Asian Games
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC RK

    The Kazakhstani team competed in the women’s kayak four (K4) 500-meter final.

    The team completed the distance in 1:37.005, securing the bronze medal.

    China claimed gold with a time of 1:33.784, while Uzbekistan took silver after finishing in 1:36.561.

    Kazakhstan was represented by Olga Shmeleva, Stella Sukhanova, Tatyana Tokarnitskaya and Evelina Kostenko.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko reached the Asian Games final. 

    Sport Asian Games Japan
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