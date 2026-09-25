Kazakhstan earns bronze in women’s kayak four final at Asian Games
09:43, 25 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s women’s national team has won a bronze medal in canoe sprint at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani team competed in the women’s kayak four (K4) 500-meter final.
The team completed the distance in 1:37.005, securing the bronze medal.
China claimed gold with a time of 1:33.784, while Uzbekistan took silver after finishing in 1:36.561.
Kazakhstan was represented by Olga Shmeleva, Stella Sukhanova, Tatyana Tokarnitskaya and Evelina Kostenko.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko reached the Asian Games final.