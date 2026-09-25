Kazakhstan earns bronze in women’s kayak four final at Asian Games

The Kazakhstani team competed in the women’s kayak four (K4) 500-meter final.

The team completed the distance in 1:37.005, securing the bronze medal.

China claimed gold with a time of 1:33.784, while Uzbekistan took silver after finishing in 1:36.561.

Kazakhstan was represented by Olga Shmeleva, Stella Sukhanova, Tatyana Tokarnitskaya and Evelina Kostenko.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko reached the Asian Games final.