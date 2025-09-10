Kazakhstan, DR Congo could jointly process cobalt, copper, and uranium - Félix Tshisekedi

“As for economic development, our cooperation is focused on very specific prospects. Now we want to structure our shared ambitions around several key areas. First and foremost - natural and mineral resources. Our countries possess a large number of deposits,” Félix Tshisekedi said.

According to him, the Democratic Republic of the Congo possesses cobalt and copper reserves, while Kazakhstan has uranium.

“That’s why we can focus our efforts on processing these resources locally. And that’s why I would like to welcome the involvement of the Kazakh company ERG, which has demonstrated that cooperation can be synonymous with sustainable development, respect, and environmental responsibility," he noted.

Earlier, Félix Tshisekedi thanked the President and the entire nation of Kazakhstan for a warm welcome provided to him and his delegation.

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi arrived in Astana for a state visit, at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.