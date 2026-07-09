Kazakhstan discusses expanding metallurgical cooperation with Greece’s Metlen Group

According to the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry, the sides discussed prospects for expanding industrial cooperation in the field of advanced metal processing.

Metlen Group is a global company operating in the metallurgy and energy sectors in 40 countries. It is one of Europe’s key players and owns the European Union’s only vertically integrated aluminum production complex.

Kazakhstan offers favorable conditions for the implementation of industrial projects, including access to raw materials for processing enterprises and the opportunities provided by special economic zones. We also offer additional state support measures for major investors, including the possibility of concluding an Investment Agreement with the Government. We look forward to a constructive dialogue and to reaching mutually beneficial arrangements, Nagaspayev said, noting the ministry’s readiness to facilitate cooperation with Kazakhstan’s mining and metallurgical enterprises.

The meeting also focused on exchanging technological expertise in waste processing and the recovery of valuable metals from industrial residues, thus promoting a circular economy.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation and implementing high-tech projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan signs a $107mln deal with the UK’s Maritime House to drive rhenium processing.