Kazakhstan signs $107mln deal with UK’s Maritime House to drive rhenium processing

The offtake contract was signed in the presence of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev. The five-year commercial agreement, valued at 107 million US dollars, marks an important step in the development of Kazakh-British industrial cooperation.

The agreement provides the basis for the implementation of a major investment project to produce metallic rhenium from secondary raw materials in the city of Saran, Karaganda region. The amount of investment is estimated at 30 million US dollars. The document envisages long-term cooperation between the sides, including ensuring a stable production workload, the ministry said.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction continues to support projects aimed at deeper processing of raw materials, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the development of high-tech industries. The agreement is intended to expand the country’s export potential and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in the global market for critical minerals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the UK discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation.