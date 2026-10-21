Kazakhstan discusses expanded aviation cooperation with Latin American countries

The discussions took place in Astana on October 20, 2026, during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport, Talgat Lastayev, and LACAC Secretary General Jaime Binder.

The sides discussed the development of international cooperation in civil aviation, stronger ties between regions, and expanded engagement between Kazakhstan’s aviation authorities and those of Latin American countries.

They also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the Eurasian Civil Aviation Conference (EACAC) and LACAC, including further work on a draft memorandum of understanding between the two regional organizations.

The meeting also addressed coordination within the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and ways to broaden cooperation with Latin American countries.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed their interest in continuing constructive dialogue and strengthening partnership to support the sustainable development of civil aviation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would host the ICAO Security Week 2026, organized with the support of the Kazakh Transport Ministry on October 20-22, for the first time.