Kazakhstan develops STEM education, over 50,000 schoolchildren learn robotics

According to Konyashkin, Kazakhstan has launched over 1,800 robotics rooms, and more than 50,000 schoolchildren are receiving STEM training. These initiatives already yield tangible results.

“Kazakhstani schoolchildren are four-time world champions in robotics. That is a unique accomplishment, and no other country has achieved it. We have been winning the world championship since 2022. We have potential, and now we need to encourage young talent to pursue core higher education, as well as create an environment for them so that they remain in the country and develop the domestic industry in the future,” Konyashkin noted at the ongoing Machinery Manufactures Forum in Astana.

To note, on October 1, 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entrusted the government with establishing a new AI research institution.

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education, as instructed by the Head of State, has explored the foreign universities specializing in AI development, including MIT, Northeastern University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the EXPO complex in Astana had been chosen as a site for Kazakhstan’s first AI university.