Kazakhstan, Denmark seek to deepen trade, investment cooperation

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who had arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

The ministers focused on expanding trade and economic cooperation, noting continued growth in trade turnover and foreign direct investment between the two countries. Bilateral trade reached $163 million in 2025, while cumulative Danish direct investment in Kazakhstan since 2005 exceeded $394 million.

A key topic was a major investment project by Carlsberg Group, which built a PepsiCo soft drinks production plant in the Ili district of Kazakhstan's Almaty region. Rasmussen attended the facility's opening ceremony on Oct. 1.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

With investment totaling $344 million, the plant is expected to become one of Carlsberg's largest production sites globally, with annual production capacity of up to 1 billion litres and the creation of 230 jobs.

The sides also discussed cooperation on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, and its role in strengthening transport links between Europe and Asia. Particular attention was given to potential cooperation with Danish shipping company Maersk to boost cargo flows along the route.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

"Denmark is an important partner for us in Northern Europe. We attach great importance to the development of our bilateral relations and seek to give greater substance to our trade and economic cooperation through concrete and significant projects," Tileuberdi said.

Rasmussen reaffirmed Denmark's interest in expanding ties with Kazakhstan, citing the growing strategic importance of Central Asia in Denmark's foreign policy and economic agenda. He also highlighted the appointment of Lars Thuesen as Denmark's ambassador to Kazakhstan and special representative of the Danish Foreign Ministry for Central Asia.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

The ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments, cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral organizations, and prospects for strengthening ties between Central Asia and Northern Europe.

Rasmussen also led a high-level Danish business delegation at the Kazakh-Danish Business Forum in Konaev, where companies from both countries discussed investment opportunities and joint projects in priority sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Following the talks, the two sides signed several memorandums of understanding, including a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a bilateral commission on trade, economic and investment cooperation between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Denmark.

Earlier, it was reported that the Danish Foreign Minister's visit comes ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Denmark, which will be celebrated next year. In Astana, Rasmussen is set to meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.