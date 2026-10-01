Kazakhstan eyes joint projects, technology transfer with Denmark at business forum

The forum brought together more than 70 representatives of government agencies, development institutions and businesses from Kazakhstan and Denmark to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral economic ties.

“Kazakhstan is interested in making its economic cooperation with Denmark increasingly practical. We see opportunities not only to expand trade, but also to launch joint projects, localize production and introduce advanced technologies, primarily in logistics, water management, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and energy, where Danish companies are recognized leaders,” Zebeshev said.

He added that Kazakhstan aims to create conditions that will allow business interests to be translated into concrete long-term projects.

Danish companies already operate in Kazakhstan across a range of sectors and are exploring opportunities in industry, logistics, pharmaceuticals, water technologies, energy and agriculture. Discussions at the forum focused on industrial cooperation and the localization of production.

Kazakh officials said partnerships with Danish businesses are valued not only for the capital they bring, but also for their contribution to technology transfer, modern management practices and the development of local manufacturing.

A recent example of bilateral cooperation is the launch of a soft drinks plant in the Almaty region by the Carlsberg Group and PepsiCo. The project involved investments of $344 million and has a planned annual production capacity of around 1 billion liters, creating more than 230 jobs.

Earlier, it was reported that the Danish Foreign Minister's visit comes ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Denmark, which will be celebrated next year.

In Astana, Rasmussen is set to meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and hold talks with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

Following the meeting, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Denmark will sign two memoranda, including an agreement on establishing a bilateral commission for trade, economic and investment cooperation.