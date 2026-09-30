Danish FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen to visit Kazakhstan

The visit comes ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Denmark, which will be celebrated next year, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Zhanbolat Ussenov said at a weekly briefing.

According to Ussenov, Rasmussen will begin his trip in the Almaty region, where he is scheduled to attend the opening of a $344 million non-alcoholic beverage plant operated by Carlsberg Group and PepsiCo. The project is among the largest Danish investment projects in Kazakhstan. He will also take part in a Kazakh-Danish business forum in the city of Konaev.

In Astana, Rasmussen is set to meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and hold talks with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

Following the meeting, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Denmark will sign two memoranda, including an agreement on establishing a bilateral commission for trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said the visit is expected to give new impetus to political dialogue and strengthen business ties between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on September 18, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the credentials of ambassadors from eight countries, including Lars Thuesen of Denmark.