Snow falls in Almaty foothills
18:21, 1 October 2025
It is cloudy and rainy in Almaty today, with snow falling in the city's foothills, reports a correspondent of Kazinform News Agency.
Residents are sharing videos on social media from Medeu and Kok-Tobe, as well as the surrounding mountainous areas, where the slopes are already covered in a layer of white.
According to meteorologists, the air temperature in Almaty dropped to +6 to +7 degrees Celsius today.
As Kazinform earlier reported, Kazakhstan is expecting a period of rain, snow, and ground frosts.