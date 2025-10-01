EN
    Snow falls in Almaty foothills

    18:21, 1 October 2025

    It is cloudy and rainy in Almaty today, with snow falling in the city's foothills, reports a correspondent of Kazinform News Agency.

    Snow falls
    Photo: Video still

    Residents are sharing videos on social media from Medeu and Kok-Tobe, as well as the surrounding mountainous areas, where the slopes are already covered in a layer of white.

    According to meteorologists, the air temperature in Almaty dropped to +6 to +7 degrees Celsius today.

    As Kazinform earlier reported, Kazakhstan is expecting a period of rain, snow, and ground frosts.

    Weather in Kazakhstan snow Almaty
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
