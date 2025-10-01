Rain, snow and ground frosts in store for Kazakhstan
07:10, 1 October 2025
A storm alert was issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan on the first day of October, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Rain and snow, fog, high wind are forecast for Karaganda region.
High wind is to sweep through Mangistau region
The high fire threat remains in effect in Aktobe region.
Zhetysu region is to brace for rain and snow, high wind.
Ground frosts are to form in Atyrau region at night.
Abai region is predicted to wake up to foggy streets.
Heavy rain and snow are forecast for the mountainous areas of Almaty region, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.