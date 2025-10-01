Rain, snow and ground frosts in store for Kazakhstan

Rain and snow, fog, high wind are forecast for Karaganda region.

High wind is to sweep through Mangistau region

The high fire threat remains in effect in Aktobe region.

Zhetysu region is to brace for rain and snow, high wind.

Ground frosts are to form in Atyrau region at night.

Abai region is predicted to wake up to foggy streets.

Heavy rain and snow are forecast for the mountainous areas of Almaty region, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.