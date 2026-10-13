Kazakhstan cuts oil production shortfall by 4 mln tons

Vice Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov presented the latest production figures during a Government's meeting.

“Oil production totaled 69.4 million tons during the reporting period, equivalent to 91.7% of the volume recorded in the same period last year,” he said.

Oil production fell at Kazakhstan’s three largest oil fields. In the first nine months of 2026, Tengiz produced 26.7 million tons (88% of last year’s level), Kashagan 12.8 million tons (94%), and Karachaganak 7.5 million tons (82%).

Overall, the country’s oil output declined by 8.3% year-on-year. To help offset the shortfall, authorities decided to postpone scheduled maintenance at the Tengiz and Kashagan oil fields.

The Ministry of Energy is currently holding talks with field operators to increase production volumes.

“We have managed to reduce the country's overall production shortfall from 5.9 million tons to 1.9 million tons. Oil production is projected to reach 96 million tons in 2026,” Akbarov said.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan produced 11.9 million tons of petroleum products in the first nine months of 2026, marking a 2.4% increase compared with the same period last year.

Gasoline output rose by 3.9% to 4.6 million tons, while diesel production increased by 3.3% to 4.8 million tons. Jet fuel production climbed by 21.8% to 700,000 tons, whereas fuel oil output dropped by 31.8% to 800,000 tons.

The Ministry of Energy expects petroleum product output to reach 15.45 million tons by the end of 2026, unchanged from the previous year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry had outlined the timeline for the launch of new gas infrastructure and processing projects.