Kazakhstan unveils timeline for new gas processing plants

“Following the President’s instructions, the Taldykorgan–Usharal main gas pipeline was commissioned in October 2025. Construction of the linear section of the first phase of the second line of the Beineu–Bozoy–Shymkent main gas pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of this year. In 2027, a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field with an annual capacity of 1 billion cubic meters and another in Zhanaozen with a capacity of 0.9 billion cubic meters per year are expected to come online,” Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a Government's meeting.

According to the minister, the second phase of the second line of the Beineu–Bozoy–Shymkent main gas pipeline is expected to be completed in 2029, increasing annual commercial gas transmission capacity to 15 billion cubic meters.

“By 2030, Kazakhstan plans to commission a gas processing plant at Kashagan with an annual capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters, as well as another at the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field with a capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per year. These projects will boost gas processing capacity, expand gas transportation infrastructure and ensure reliable gas supplies to the country's regions,” the minister said.

Earlier, Vice Energy Minister Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev said Kazakhstan’s natural gas consumption will increase by 1 billion cubic meters in 2026.