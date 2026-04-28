Kazakhstan consistently advocates for strengthening non-proliferation regime - First Vice FM Ashikbayev

The NPT is the cornerstone treaty in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and its Review Conference is taking place in an exceptionally complex international environment characterized by rising tensions, regional conflicts, and the weakening of the arms control architecture.

Speaking in his national capacity during the General Debate, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently advocates for strengthening the NPT regime and advancing practical and realistic measures to reduce nuclear risks. Kazakhstan’s approach is grounded in its historical experience, including the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and the voluntary renunciation of its nuclear arsenal – steps that remain a significant contribution to strengthening international security and trust. In this context, the Head of the Kazakh delegation highlighted the relevance of the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to resume dialogue among nuclear-weapon States.

In a separate statement delivered by Kazakhstan in its capacity as Chair of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia (Semipalatinsk Treaty), the contribution of the States Parties to the Zone to strengthening the global nuclear disarmament regime was underscored. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty in Semipalatinsk, the States Parties called for enhanced inter-zonal cooperation and the establishment of new nuclear-weapon-free zones.

On the margins of the Conference, the Head of the Kazakh delegation also held a meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, as well as with a number of heads of foreign delegations, to discuss current issues on the international security agenda.

In parallel, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, is serving as Chair of the Second Main Committee of the Conference, whose mandate covers non-proliferation, regional issues, and safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The NPT Review Conference is a key event in the field of international security, during which States Parties will review the implementation of their obligations under the Treaty and continue discussions on ways to strengthen the regime in current conditions.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh Ambassador to Indonesia Serzhan Abdykarimov attended the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). Addressing those gathered, Serzhan Abdykarimov emphasized that global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation remain among the top priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.