Kazakhstan calls for global nuclear disarmament at regional conference in Indonesia

Addressing those gathered, Serzhan Abdykarimov emphasized that global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation remain among the top priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. It was highlighted that Kazakhstan's principled position is rooted in the tragic legacy of more than 450 nuclear tests at the former Semipalatinsk test site, which affected 1.5 million citizens. In this regard, Ambassador Abdykarimov noted the importance of the TPNW as a key international instrument paving the way toward the complete elimination of nuclear threats.

Special attention was given to the practical implementation of the Treaty's provisions. The Ambassador urged the conference participants to advocate for its swift ratification by all countries and called for support for the joint initiative of Kazakhstan and Kiribati to establish an International Trust Fund. This fund is designed to provide assistance to victims of nuclear testing and to support the remediation of contaminated affected territories.

Ambassador Abdykarimov reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to serve as a bridge-builder in the global dialogue on the prohibition of nuclear weapons and the achievement of a world free from weapons of mass destruction.