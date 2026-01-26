Kazakhstan considers constitutional protection for personal data

As the MP noted, the core objective of personal rights and freedoms stems from the constitutional formula: "The human being, their life, rights, and freedoms are the highest values of the state."

"An individual's private life consists of those aspects of personal life that a person does not wish to make public. It represents a kind of personal sovereignty that is not subject to control by society or the state," Bashimov remarked.

The proposed amendment concerns freedom from the unlawful collection, processing, storage, and use of personal data, specifically including data processed using digital technologies.

"This group of rights and freedoms is designed to ensure the inviolability of private and family life — the right to privacy, personal and family secrecy. And within this group of rights, as part of the constitutional right to personal liberty, it is necessary to single out such essential entitlements as every individual’s right to protection from the unlawful collection, processing, storage, and use of personal data, including through digital technologies,” the deputy emphasized.

As reported earlier, at the third session of the Constitutional Commission, Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev presented proposals to strengthen the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms.