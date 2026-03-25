Kazakhstan congratulates Greece on Independence Day

I am pleased to note that the relations between Kazakhstan and Greece, built on the ties of friendship and mutual understanding, have a strong foundation and great potential, the Kazakh president wrote in his congratulatory message. Tokayev also said he is assured that the multifaceted interaction will continue to strengthen to benefit the peoples of both nations.

The head of state wished the Greek president success in his responsible state activity, and the people of Greece – well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone on Tuesday.