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    Kazakhstan congratulates Greece on Independence Day

    10:16, 25 March 2026

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday extended his congratulations to President of Greece Konstantinos Tasoulas on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakhstan congratulates Greece on Independence Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    I am pleased to note that the relations between Kazakhstan and Greece, built on the ties of friendship and mutual understanding, have a strong foundation and great potential, the Kazakh president wrote in his congratulatory message. Tokayev also said he is assured that the multifaceted interaction will continue to strengthen to benefit the peoples of both nations.

    The head of state wished the Greek president success in his responsible state activity, and the people of Greece – well-being and prosperity.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone on Tuesday. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Greece Kazakhstan-Greece Independence day
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