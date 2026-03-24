Türkiye’s Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on successful referendum

Both president exchanged their warm greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr (Oraza Ait) and Nauryz holiday.

The Turkish leader congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successfully holding the nationwide referendum and the adoption of the new Constitution, which he attributed to the ‘wise and decisive policy’ of the Kazakh president.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he is assured that the new Constitution will drive Kazakhstan’s further progressive development as well as strengthen its domestic and international potential.

The Kazakh president, in turn, thanked observers from Türkiye for their active participation and assistance in holding the referendum, which, according to him, reflects the ‘brotherly and friendly character of mutually beneficial relations between the two nations.’

The Turkish president stated he places great significance to his upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan on May 14, as well as the meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agreed with the Turkish leader on the paramount importance of the high-level talks scheduled in Astana for providing an additional impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership, as well as stressed he has great expectations for the Summit of the Heads of Turkic Speaking States in Turkistan.

President Tokayev said the Kazakhstani people will welcome the arrival of the Turkish president to the country.

In turn, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended an invitation to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in April, which the latter gratefully accepted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi.