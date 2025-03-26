Kazakhstan completes talks with S. Korea’s KHNP over possible nuclear technology supply

According to the country’s Nuclear Energy Agency, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in nuclear energy, personnel training, localization and implementation of joint projects.

Noting KHNP’s experience in projecting, constructing and operating modern reactors, the Agency’s Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev highlighted the importance of open and competitive dialogue with international partners.

In turn, KHNP CEO Whang Joo-ho expressed the interest in expanding cooperation and offered South Korea’s experience to carry out projects in Kazakhstan.

The meeting marked the final stage of the country's negotiations with the potential suppliers of nuclear technology for construction of a nuclear power plant.

A decision is yet to be made by the government commission, said the Agency’s press service.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had established a Nuclear Energy Agency.

Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on the NPP project on October 6 last year. The majority of voters, totaling 71.12% (5,561,937 people), supported the construction, while 26.13% (2,045,271 people) opposed it. Voter turnout reached 63.66%, with a total of 7,820,204 participants.