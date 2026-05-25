Kazakhstan clinches top-5 finish at 2026 Senior Men's Epee World Cup

The Kazakhstani team advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament after defeating Brazil (44-22) and the USA (45-39), but they were eliminated in the 1/4 finals following a narrow 36-38 loss to Switzerland.

In the 5th-8th place classification matches, Kazakhstan defeated Egypt (41-26) and Hong Kong (36-35), ultimately securing fifth place in the final standings.

Team Kazakhstan was represented by Yerlik Sertay, Vadim Sharlaimov, Nikita Zhulinskiy, and Kirill Prokhodov.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s national trampoline gymnastics team had delivered a strong performance at the Asian Championships in Hong Kong, winning multiple medals across different disciplines and age categories.