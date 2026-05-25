Team Kazakhstan's results at Trampoline Gymnastics Asian Championships in China

Viktoriya Butolina claimed bronze in the women’s individual trampoline event, while Nikita Tumakov and Yerlan Tasmagambetov secured silver in the men’s synchronized competition.

Kazakhstan also added ten more medals in the youth and junior categories, including two gold, four silver, and four bronze medals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team had claimed silver at the World Cup Stage in Tashkent.