Team Kazakhstan's results at Trampoline Gymnastics Asian Championships in China
12:27, 25 May 2026
Kazakhstan’s national trampoline gymnastics team delivered a strong performance at the Asian Championships in Hong Kong, winning multiple medals across different disciplines and age categories, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Viktoriya Butolina claimed bronze in the women’s individual trampoline event, while Nikita Tumakov and Yerlan Tasmagambetov secured silver in the men’s synchronized competition.
Kazakhstan also added ten more medals in the youth and junior categories, including two gold, four silver, and four bronze medals.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team had claimed silver at the World Cup Stage in Tashkent.