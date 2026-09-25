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    Kazakhstan claims women’s team epee bronze at Asian Games

    14:31, 25 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s women’s epee team won bronze in the team event at the Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan claims women’s team epee bronze at Asian Games
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the semifinals of the team event, Kazakhstan faced China, with the Chinese team claiming a 45-21 victory.

    As a result, Kazakhstan finished the team competition with a bronze medal.

    Kazakhstan was represented by Irina Bakaldina, Vladislava Andreyeva, Daria Samodelkina, and Sofia Nikolaychuk.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko had reached the Asian Games final. 

    Asia Asian Games Kazakhstan Sport Japan Fencing
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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