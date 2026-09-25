Kazakhstan claims women’s team epee bronze at Asian Games

In the semifinals of the team event, Kazakhstan faced China, with the Chinese team claiming a 45-21 victory.

As a result, Kazakhstan finished the team competition with a bronze medal.

Kazakhstan was represented by Irina Bakaldina, Vladislava Andreyeva, Daria Samodelkina, and Sofia Nikolaychuk.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko had reached the Asian Games final.