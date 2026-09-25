Kazakhstan claims women’s team epee bronze at Asian Games
14:31, 25 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s women’s epee team won bronze in the team event at the Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the semifinals of the team event, Kazakhstan faced China, with the Chinese team claiming a 45-21 victory.
As a result, Kazakhstan finished the team competition with a bronze medal.
Kazakhstan was represented by Irina Bakaldina, Vladislava Andreyeva, Daria Samodelkina, and Sofia Nikolaychuk.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko had reached the Asian Games final.