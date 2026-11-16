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    Kazakhstan claims silver at badminton tournament in Zambia

    14:02, 16 November 2026

    Kazakh badminton player Dmitriy Panarin won a silver medal at the Zambia International 2026 International Series held in Lusaka, Zambia, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan claims silver at badminton tournament in Zambia
    Photo credit: NOC

    In the men’s singles final, Dmitriy Panarin lost to India’s Manav Choudhary 1:2 (21:19, 14:21, 20:22).

    Bharat Latheesh and Dev Vishnu from the United Arab Emirates took home bronze in the men’s singles.

    Earlier, Dmitriy Panarin won a bronze medal at the Lagos International Badminton Classics 2026 in Nigeria.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan's figure skater Sofia Samodelkina finished fifth at the ISU Grand Prix event in Everett, United States, climbing six places after the free skate.

    Sport Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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