Kazakhstan claims silver at badminton tournament in Zambia

In the men’s singles final, Dmitriy Panarin lost to India’s Manav Choudhary 1:2 (21:19, 14:21, 20:22).

Bharat Latheesh and Dev Vishnu from the United Arab Emirates took home bronze in the men’s singles.

Earlier, Dmitriy Panarin won a bronze medal at the Lagos International Badminton Classics 2026 in Nigeria.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan's figure skater Sofia Samodelkina finished fifth at the ISU Grand Prix event in Everett, United States, climbing six places after the free skate.