Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin claims bronze at badminton tournament in Nigeria

The tournament was held in Lagos from August 26 to 29, bringing together 149 athletes from 24 countries.

Panarin reached the semifinals, where he lost 1-2 to India’s Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila, finishing third overall.

On his way to the podium, the Kazakhstani player defeated India’s Pranauv Ram Nagalingam 2-1, Nigeria’s Saidu Aliyu 2-0 and Shashaank Sai Munnangi of the United Arab Emirates 2-0.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s women boxers won 10 gold medals at the Silesian Open in Poland.