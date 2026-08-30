Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin claims bronze at badminton tournament in Nigeria
21:24, 30 August 2026
Kazakhstani badminton player and national team leader Dmitriy Panarin has won a bronze medal at the Lagos International Badminton Classics 2026 in Nigeria, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate.
The tournament was held in Lagos from August 26 to 29, bringing together 149 athletes from 24 countries.
Panarin reached the semifinals, where he lost 1-2 to India’s Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila, finishing third overall.
On his way to the podium, the Kazakhstani player defeated India’s Pranauv Ram Nagalingam 2-1, Nigeria’s Saidu Aliyu 2-0 and Shashaank Sai Munnangi of the United Arab Emirates 2-0.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s women boxers won 10 gold medals at the Silesian Open in Poland.