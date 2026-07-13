Kazakhstan claims 6 medals at Asian U18 Athletics Championships

The team claimed two silver and four bronze medals during the competition.

The silver medals were won by Anastassiya Rypakova in the long jump and Alina Chistyakova in the heptathlon.

Maxim Balabin took bronze in the pole vault, while Yasmina Toxanbayeva finished third in race walking. Kazakhstan added two more bronze medals in the relay events, with Anna Shumilo, Yekaterina Puzyreva, Tatyana No, and Darya Gridasova placing third in the 4x100-meter relay, and Anna Shumilo, Anastasiya Tsvirkunova, Ekaterina Koloda, and Mariya Shuvalova taking bronze in the 4x400-meter relay.

Kazakhstan finished eighth in the overall medal standings. China national athletics team topped the table with 23 gold, 17 silver, and 12 bronze medals, followed by Japan national athletics team with seven gold, eight silver, and seven bronze, while Uzbekistan national athletics team placed third with five gold, four silver, and one bronze.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan finished the World Boxing Cup with five gold medals.