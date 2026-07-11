Kazakhstan's Anastassiya Rypakova jumps to silver at Asian U20 Championships

Anastassiya Rypakova finished second in the long jump. On her best attempt, the Kazakh athlete jumped 6.11 meters.

Dilyara Khaibullina, who was also entered in the same event, did not compete.

China's Yingying Huang won gold with a result of 6.48 meters. Bronze went to Vietnam's Ha Thi Thuy Hang with 6.10 meters.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Bibisara Assaubayeva will face a World Cup winner in the Women's Speed Chess quarterfinals.