Kazakhstan's Anastassiya Rypakova jumps to silver at Asian U20 Championships
09:04, 11 July 2026
The Kazakhstan national team has gained its first medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Ordos, China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Anastassiya Rypakova finished second in the long jump. On her best attempt, the Kazakh athlete jumped 6.11 meters.
Dilyara Khaibullina, who was also entered in the same event, did not compete.
China's Yingying Huang won gold with a result of 6.48 meters. Bronze went to Vietnam's Ha Thi Thuy Hang with 6.10 meters.
Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Bibisara Assaubayeva will face a World Cup winner in the Women's Speed Chess quarterfinals.