Toxanbayeva bags bronze, Kazakhstan's third medal at Asian U20 Championships

Toxanbayeva finished third in the 20 km race walk within 1 hour 41 minutes and 26 seconds, securing the bronze medal.

Another Kazakh athlete, Elmira Kalimullina, was also among the leaders, in fifth place.

China's Ning Jinlin won the event (1:38:24), while her compatriot Dou Maocuo took silver (1:39:01).

Kazakhstan's national team has earned three medals at the tournament.

Earlier, Anastassiya Rypakova won silver, and Maxim Balabin claimed bronze for Kazakhstan.