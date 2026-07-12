Toxanbayeva bags bronze, Kazakhstan's third medal at Asian U20 Championships
16:06, 12 July 2026
Kazakh race walker Yasmina Toxanbayeva won a bronze medal in the 20-kilometer race walk at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Ordos, China, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Toxanbayeva finished third in the 20 km race walk within 1 hour 41 minutes and 26 seconds, securing the bronze medal.
Another Kazakh athlete, Elmira Kalimullina, was also among the leaders, in fifth place.
China's Ning Jinlin won the event (1:38:24), while her compatriot Dou Maocuo took silver (1:39:01).
Kazakhstan's national team has earned three medals at the tournament.
Earlier, Anastassiya Rypakova won silver, and Maxim Balabin claimed bronze for Kazakhstan.