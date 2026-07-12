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    Toxanbayeva bags bronze, Kazakhstan's third medal at Asian U20 Championships

    16:06, 12 July 2026

    Kazakh race walker Yasmina Toxanbayeva won a bronze medal in the 20-kilometer race walk at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Ordos, China, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Yasmina Toxanbayeva
    Photo source: National Olympic Committee

    Toxanbayeva finished third in the 20 km race walk within 1 hour 41 minutes and 26 seconds, securing the bronze medal.

    Another Kazakh athlete, Elmira Kalimullina, was also among the leaders, in fifth place.

    China's Ning Jinlin won the event (1:38:24), while her compatriot Dou Maocuo took silver (1:39:01).

    Kazakhstan's national team has earned three medals at the tournament.

    Earlier, Anastassiya Rypakova won silver, and Maxim Balabin claimed bronze for Kazakhstan.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Athletics Youth of Kazakhstan China
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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