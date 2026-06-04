Kazakhstan chooses path of development as united and creative nation — Tokayev

According to him, Kazakhstan is renewing its model of statehood and pursuing development as a united and creative nation. He characterized recent years as a period of historic transformation, marked by large-scale reforms that have given new momentum to all sectors. The President also pointed to profound changes in public consciousness, as well as the renewal of domestic policy and its implementation approaches.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said society is increasingly embracing values such as solidarity, hard work, discipline and thrift, while citizens’ outlooks and behavior continue to change.

He described Kazakhstanis’ aspiration to live in a Just, Cultured, Clean and Safe country, noting that society is becoming increasingly intolerant of offenses and unlawful actions. While acknowledging that much work remains ahead, he expressed confidence that the country would successfully achieve its goals through joint efforts.

As it was reported, on June 4, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of State Symbols, honoring the National Emblem, Flag, and Anthem that were officially adopted 34 years ago as key attributes of independence, sovereignty, unity, and national identity.