President Tokayev participates in State Flag raising ceremony in Astana

Chief of the Guard of Honor Company gave a report to the President. Then the State Anthem was performed and the State Flag was raised.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the ceremony participants on the Day of State Symbols, noting that this holiday holds special significance for the country.

“Our state symbols vividly embody national values, each reflecting the history, character, and spirit of our people. The Emblem represents our statehood, the Anthem is a majestic voice of the Kazakh nation, and the Blue Flag stands as a sacred symbol of Independence. These three symbols, which we deeply honor and respect, can rightfully be called the unshakable foundation of our statehood,” said the President.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored that the Constitution grants State Symbols a special status and obliges every citizen to respect them.

“Respect for the State Symbols is the highest expression of patriotism. It is namely patriots who drive the nation forward and safeguard its borders. In this sense, patriotism serves as a reliable guarantee of our country’s security and stability. Strengthening the status of the State Symbols is therefore a matter of national importance. The Government will soon introduce amendments to the resolution regulating their use. Honoring and celebrating State Symbols is both a shared duty and the responsibility of every citizen. Ultimately, respect for the State Symbols is inseparable from respect for the state itself,” the Head of State noted.

As it was reported, on June 4, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of State Symbols, honoring the National Emblem, Flag, and Anthem that were officially adopted 34 years ago as key attributes of independence, sovereignty, unity, and national identity