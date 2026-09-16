Tokayev says Kazakhstan sets 100-million-ton transit target

Tokayev noted that amid profound changes in global supply chains, Central Asia has taken on a greater role as an important link between East and West.

Kazakhstan has set the task of increasing total transit volumes through its territory to 100 million tons. In this context, we attach particular importance to developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, often referred to as the Middle Corridor, Tokayev said.

According to the president, cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor have increased fivefold over the past six years. Kazakhstan intends to raise the route’s capacity to 20 million tons in the foreseeable future.

Tokayev also said that the Middle Corridor could potentially be integrated with the TRIPP transport initiative. He noted that South Korea currently carries out multimodal transportation to Central Asia through the Kazakh-Chinese logistics terminal at the port of Lianyungang.

He proposed combining the potential of these routes to establish an end-to-end transport and logistics chain connecting South Korea, Central Asia and Europe.

In this regard, there are significant prospects for closer cooperation between the Port of Busan and Kazakhstan’s Caspian ports, particularly in exchanging advanced experience and information, Tokayev said.

Addressing energy security, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is among the world’s leading hydrocarbon producers, with annual oil production of around 100 million tons.

We are ready to expand cooperation in this area, including the resumption of energy resource supplies to Korea, he said.

The зresident also highlighted opportunities to strengthen cooperation in geological exploration and the development of new mineral deposits.

He pointed to existing successful cooperation, noting that the Korean National Oil Corporation (KNOC) is successfully developing oil fields in Kazakhstan, while Hyundai Engineering, as part of a consortium, will participate in the construction of a major gas processing plant.

Tokayev also emphasized the potential for deeper processing of raw materials. "Kazakhstan is actively developing its petrochemical industry, including the production of polypropylene and polyethylene, and is inviting Korean companies to establish new high-value-added production facilities."

He added that the global energy transition is increasing the importance of developing the nuclear industry.

Kazakhstan is ready for closer cooperation with KHNP and Doosan Enerbility in the field of nuclear technologies, Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had proposed launching a regional AI Talent program to train artificial intelligence specialists for Central Asian nations during the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit.