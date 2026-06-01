Kazakhstan, China pledge joint effort against terrorism and extremism

The meeting was co-chaired by the Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Gizat Nurdauletov, and the Politburo member and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, Chen Wenqing.

Heads of law enforcement and special agencies gathered at the meeting to discuss a range of pressing issues.

The sides exchanged views on various aspects of international and regional security, as well as coordination within international and regional frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia–China format.

In particular, they stressed the need to consolidate efforts in combating cross-border crime, international terrorism, extremism, and separatism.

The sides agreed on the importance of systematically developing a security dialogue, including strengthening cooperation between the two countries' law enforcement agencies,r to counter modern challenges and threats and create favorable conditions for the steady development of trade and economic cooperation.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov attended the third Secretaries of Security Councils meeting in the Central Asia – Russia format.