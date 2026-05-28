Kazakhstan calls for consolidation of efforts in strengthening regional stability at CA-Russia meeting

During the event, held in Russia’s Moscow region, the participants exchanged views on pressing issues of international and regional security, including countering terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime, and illegal drug trafficking, as well as ensuring international information and cybersecurity.

In his speech, the Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan highlighted the importance of the joint action plan for 2025-2027, adopted by the heads of state, as a balanced document that sets specific guidelines for further cooperation, the Akorda press service said in a statement.

Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening practical cooperation in countering transnational threats, ensuring the security of critical infrastructure and international transport corridors, as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

The need to consolidate efforts in ensuring water security has been highlighted as a crucial factor for regional stability.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the CSTO countries outline ways to enhance security cooperation.