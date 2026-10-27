Kazakhstan, China plan to boost security at Khorgos Border Center

A draft law to ratify the agreement has been published on Kazakhstan's Open Legal Acts portal for public discussion. The agreement would establish a legal framework for cooperation between Kazakh and Chinese authorities to maintain security and public order at the Khorgos center.

It also outlines joint efforts to prevent, detect, and investigate offenses, as well as take action against violations committed within the center.

Cooperation will also focus on national security, tracking down and detaining wanted individuals, and protecting the property of citizens and organizations within the center.

The agreement also calls for consultations on public order, traffic management, and the maintenance and oversight of the center's infrastructure.

The two countries will exchange information upon request in accordance with their respective national laws. They will also be able to share information without a prior request if it is considered relevant to national security.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to invest over 230 billion tenge in Khorgos hub development.