Kazakhstan to invest over 230bn tenge in Khorgos hub development

He noted that the Khorgos hub has the status of a special economic zone and includes both the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation and the special economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate.

“All key infrastructure facilities of the Khorgos hub are now fully operational,” the minister said.

A total of 41 projects worth 234.4 billion tenge are underway in the Khorgos special economic zone, with eight projects valued at 17 billion tenge already completed and operational.

The remaining 33 projects are in progress and are expected to be completed by 2027.

Shakkaliyev emphasized that infrastructure development is ongoing. Modular boiler units have been installed, and gas supply systems have been completed. Additionally, design and cost documentation has been prepared for the reconstruction of internal roads, as well as for landscaping and greening of the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation area.

