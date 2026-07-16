Kazakhstan-China freight traffic rises to 18.7mln tons in first half of 2026

Growth was recorded in both directions of transportation. Between January and June, 7.0 million tons of goods were transported from China to Kazakhstan, marking a 9 percent increase compared with the same period last year. Shipments from Kazakhstan to China reached 11.7 million tons, up 10 percent year over year.

Kazakhstan's exports to China, including iron ore, compound feed, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, grain, crude oil, petroleum products, and other commodities, totaled 8.5 million tons, representing a 20 percent increase from the first half of 2025, the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Transport attributed the positive performance to close cooperation between the railway administrations of Kazakhstan and China. Officials said both countries continue to prioritize the expansion of border infrastructure, improvements in checkpoint capacity, and measures aimed at supporting further growth in international freight traffic.

The ministry added the Dostyk border crossing played a major role in the increase. During the first half of 2026, 10.6 million tons of freight passed through the crossing, a 15 percent increase compared with the same period last year. Export shipments through the station reached 5.4 million tons, also up 15 percent year over year.

Commissioned in 1990, the Dostyk railway station has become one of the principal gateways for rail freight between Kazakhstan and China. Over the years, both sides of the border have developed modern transport infrastructure and logistics terminals, transforming the crossing into a major international freight hub.

Meanwhile, the Altynkol border crossing also reported steady growth. Freight volumes reached 8.1 million tons in the first half of 2026, a 2 percent increase from a year earlier. Export traffic through the station climbed to 3.1 million tons, representing a 29 percent year over year increase.

The ministry noted that Altynkol's strategic location makes it a vital link in international transport corridors connecting Asia and Europe. Its modern cargo-handling facilities, high processing capacity, and around-the-clock operations have helped ensure the efficient movement of goods across the border while supporting the continued expansion of international trade.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China's new investment initiatives had been discussed in Shanghai.