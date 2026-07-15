Kazakhstan and China's new investment initiatives discussed in Shanghai

Kanat Sharlapayev highlighted the fact that the talks come ahead of a roundtable with high-tech Chinese companies that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend — a clear sign of the strong economic ties between the two countries.

"Shanghai is China's largest international financial, trade, and technology hub. It's where the country's leading industrial companies, innovative enterprises, and global supply chains are concentrated. That's why cooperation with CCPIT Shanghai is of particular practical interest to us," Sharlapayev said.

He noted that cooperation between Atameken and CCPIT has strengthened significantly in recent years. The China-Central Asia Business Council has been established, a memorandum of cooperation is being implemented, joint business forums are held annually, and Kazakh companies are increasingly participating in major Chinese exhibitions.

During the talks, both sides discussed further cooperation between Atameken and CCPIT Shanghai, expanding investment cooperation, strengthening direct ties between the business communities of Kazakhstan and China, and exploring new formats for collaboration.

Discussions covered cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, industrial collaboration, localization of production, the transport and logistics infrastructure, value-added processing of critical minerals, mechanical engineering, agribusiness, and green energy. The parties also discussed mechanisms for regular exchange of investment projects, organizing B2B negotiations, and supporting companies entering each other's markets.

The parties also explored opening a CCPIT Shanghai office in Kazakhstan, which they believe would strengthen institutional ties, expand direct business contacts, improve the efficiency of investment project support, and boost joint high-tech initiatives.

Additionally, Kanat Sharlapayev proposed stepping up Kazakh companies' participation in major international exhibitions and forums organized by CCPIT Shanghai, as well as expanding cooperation to integrate domestic enterprises into international production chains.

"Kazakhstan is becoming an essential transit and manufacturing link between China, Central Asia, and Europe. We propose more actively involving Kazakh enterprises in the international production chains being shaped by Chinese companies, expanding joint projects in industrial cooperation and logistics," stated the Chairman of Atameken.

CCPIT is one of China's major organizations promoting international trade, investment, and economic cooperation. It maintains partnerships with chambers of commerce, investment agencies, and business associations in more than 100 countries and regions, serving as a key institution of China's economic diplomacy and an active contributor to the Belt and Road Initiative.

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Shanghai for a working visit.