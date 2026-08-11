Kazakhstan, China discuss cooperation and nuclear non-proliferation

The sides exchanged views on Kazakh-Chinese cooperation within multilateral frameworks and discussed the regional and international agenda.

Ashikbayev placed particular emphasis on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, noting several significant anniversaries in 2026. These include the 35th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site on August 29, the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia on September 8, and the 30th anniversary of the opening for signature of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty on September 24.

In turn, Ambassador Han Chunlin reaffirmed China’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan across areas of mutual interest.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular political dialogue and continue efforts to expand the Kazakh-Chinese partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation on artificial intelligence in education.